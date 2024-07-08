Business Standard
Central Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 61.97, down 0.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.18% in last one year as compared to a 25.57% rally in NIFTY and a 63.97% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
Central Bank of India dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 61.97, down 0.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 24304.45. The Sensex is at 79940.47, down 0.07%.Central Bank of India has eased around 3.61% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 0.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7356.75, down 1.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 109.49 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 21.07 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

