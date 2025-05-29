Bazel International consolidated net profit declines 2.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 86.28% to Rs 2.44 croreNet profit of Bazel International declined 2.78% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 86.28% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.33% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 81.96% to Rs 3.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.4417.79 -86 3.2117.79 -82 OPM %17.214.61 -23.054.61 - PBDT0.940.60 57 1.030.60 72 PBT0.840.47 79 0.900.47 91 NP0.350.36 -3 0.330.36 -8
