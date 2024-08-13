Gulshan Polyols standalone net profit rises 121.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.89% to Rs 454.56 crore

Net profit of Gulshan Polyols rose 121.18% to Rs 9.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 54.89% to Rs 454.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 293.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.