Malu Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.97 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Malu Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.97 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 6:34 PM IST
Sales decline 17.64% to Rs 57.53 crore
Net loss of Malu Paper Mills reported to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.64% to Rs 57.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales57.5369.85 -18 OPM %1.565.93 -PBDT-1.511.56 PL PBT-2.800.31 PL NP-1.970.26 PL
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

