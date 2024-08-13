Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit declines 7.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.45% to Rs 127.92 crore

Net profit of Cantabil Retail India declined 7.01% to Rs 11.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.45% to Rs 127.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 111.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.127.92111.7730.7830.8033.2028.6515.2115.2411.4112.27