Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 10:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Metal index increasing 248.71 points or 0.88% at 28521.55 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 3.49%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.92%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.64%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.41%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.22%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.01%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.9%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.61%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.57%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.17%).

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 257.16 or 0.57% at 45712.99.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 62.57 points or 0.45% at 14064.8.

The Nifty 50 index was down 51.65 points or 0.23% at 22881.25.

Also Read

Picture credit: Facebook/ Rekha Gupta

Delhi CM oath ceremony LIVE updates: Rekha Gupta to be sworn in as Delhi's 4th woman CM today

Rekha Gupta

Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony: Meet 6 members in Rekha Gupta's Cabinet

stock market

Bharat Forge share up 3% as arm inks deal to supply artillery cannons to US

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Honoured to be part of PM's vision for Delhi: Sirsa ahead of taking oath

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Why Tata Technologies and Ireda shares rose up to 4% in trade today?

The BSE Sensex index was down 347.19 points or 0.46% at 75591.99.

On BSE,1923 shares were trading in green, 1170 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wall Street Rebounds Amid Trade Concerns and Fed Caution, Asia Mixed, Europe Slips

Wall Street Rebounds Amid Trade Concerns and Fed Caution, Asia Mixed, Europe Slips

Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks edge higher

Aurobindo Pharma slides after USFDA issues five observations to New Jersey facility

Aurobindo Pharma slides after USFDA issues five observations to New Jersey facility

Servotech Renewable inks deal with Watt & Well for manufacturing EV charger components

Servotech Renewable inks deal with Watt & Well for manufacturing EV charger components

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPak vs NZ Live ScoreHP Telecom India IPODelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon