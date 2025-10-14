Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BCL Industries receives I-REC certificates for its 10 MW captive power plant

BCL Industries receives I-REC certificates for its 10 MW captive power plant

Image

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

For renewable power generated during Jan-Sep 2025

BCL Industries has been issued 50,077 International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECs) for the renewable power generated during the period January 2025 to September 2025 at its 10 MW captive power plant located at Bathinda, Punjab.

The power is generated using a 60 TPH biomass-fired boiler that utilizes paddy straw as the primary fuel. These certificates have been issued under the globally recognized I-REC Standard, administered by Evident Ev and facilitated in India through the International Carbon Exchange (ICX), a subsidiary of IEX.

Going forward, the Company shall continue to receive I-REC certificates on a pro-rata basis corresponding to the renewable power generation in subsequent periods.

 

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

