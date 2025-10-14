Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MTAR Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

MTAR Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd and Websol Energy System Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 October 2025.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd and Websol Energy System Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 October 2025.

MTAR Technologies Ltd surged 12.03% to Rs 2114.2 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26572 shares in the past one month.

 

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd soared 11.43% to Rs 3268.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6990 shares in the past one month.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd spiked 5.78% to Rs 1889.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31229 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10206 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 300 pts, Nifty below 25,150; PSBs, Pharma shares under pressure

Canada, jobd in canada

No one can guarantee a Canadian visa, warns IRCC: Key facts for applicants

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

Crude oil outlook: WTI prices likley to average around $56 by end of 2025

US green card

Green Card success: How hiring an attorney helped this couple get US PR

stocks

Nuvama stays cautious on Indian equities; downgrades banks, upgrades IT

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd gained 5.76% to Rs 1048.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Websol Energy System Ltd spurt 5.49% to Rs 1250.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35553 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21741 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MCX India extends gains on upbeat outlook, active bullion trade

MCX India extends gains on upbeat outlook, active bullion trade

India's economy to sustain robust growth trajectory, household spending to show continued strength

India's economy to sustain robust growth trajectory, household spending to show continued strength

Ministry of Defence utilises more than 50% of capital outlay by end of Sep-25

Ministry of Defence utilises more than 50% of capital outlay by end of Sep-25

Den Networks slides as Q2 PAT drops 32% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Den Networks slides as Q2 PAT drops 32% YoY to Rs 35 cr

BSE SME Mittal Sections' debut turns brittle

BSE SME Mittal Sections' debut turns brittle

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon