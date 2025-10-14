Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MCX India extends gains on upbeat outlook, active bullion trade

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Multi Commodity Exchange of India climbed 4.17% to Rs 9,300.90, marking their second consecutive session of gains.

The stock has advanced 7.05% in two days, buoyed by strong activity in gold and silver futures as volatility in global bullion prices drew higher trading volumes.

According to a domestic brokerage report, the outlook for MCX remains positive, with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 10,000. The brokerage expects the exchange to benefit from the launch of new products, ongoing technological upgrades, and rising market participation, particularly in the bullion segment.

MCX is India's first listed electronic exchange with pan India presence. MCX is Indias leading commodity derivatives exchange with a market share of about 98.80% in terms of the value of commodity futures contracts traded in Q1 FY2025-26 (April 2025 June 2025).

 

The company's board will consider Q2 results on 6 November 2025. On a consolidated basis, MCX's net profit for Q1FY26 came in at Rs 203.19 crore, marking an 83% year-on-year (YoY) rise from the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit rose 50% over Q4FY25. Income from operations jumped to Rs 373.21 crore, up 59% YoY and 28% QoQ.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 11:54 AM IST


