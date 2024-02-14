Beekay Niryat consolidated net profit declines 41.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 49.80% to Rs 3.78 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Beekay Niryat declined 41.67% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 49.80% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.3.787.53-3.174.250.500.810.480.810.350.60