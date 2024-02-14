Sensex (    %)
                        
Beekay Niryat consolidated net profit declines 41.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 4:58 PM IST
Sales decline 49.80% to Rs 3.78 crore
Net profit of Beekay Niryat declined 41.67% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 49.80% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3.787.53 -50 OPM %-3.174.25 -PBDT0.500.81 -38 PBT0.480.81 -41 NP0.350.60 -42
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

