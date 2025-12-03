Embassy Property Developments Pvt standalone net profit declines 72.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales decline 81.01% to Rs 133.54 croreNet profit of Embassy Property Developments Pvt declined 72.39% to Rs 181.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 658.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 81.01% to Rs 133.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 703.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales133.54703.39 -81 OPM %269.73121.18 -PBDT184.28683.96 -73 PBT181.89681.55 -73 NP181.89658.83 -72
