ReNew Wind Energy (Jath) standalone net profit declines 8.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.50% to Rs 32.20 croreNet profit of ReNew Wind Energy (Jath) declined 8.88% to Rs 15.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.50% to Rs 32.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales32.2036.80 -13 OPM %82.9283.70 -PBDT23.8026.30 -10 PBT20.1022.60 -11 NP15.4016.90 -9
