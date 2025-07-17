Nazara Technologies Ltd gains for third straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1417.3, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.85% in last one year as compared to a 1.52% slide in NIFTY and a 12.52% slide in the Nifty Media index.
Nazara Technologies Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1417.3, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 25177.45. The Sensex is at 82481.38, down 0.19%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has gained around 7.3% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1758.6, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.39 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 432.41 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
