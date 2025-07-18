Friday, July 18, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEML bags contract worth Rs 186 crore from Ministry of Defence

BEML bags contract worth Rs 186 crore from Ministry of Defence

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

BEML said that it has has bagged order from the Ministry of Defence (E-in-C) for supply of Bulldozer with contract value of Rs. 185.65 crore.

BEML is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 54.03% stake in BEML.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.97% to Rs 287.55 crore while revenue from operations rose 9.17% to Rs 1,652.53 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Shares of BEML fell 3.34% to Rs 4,393.95 on the BSE.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mahindra EPC Irrigation gains after Q1 PAT turns positive to Rs 1 cr

Mahindra EPC Irrigation gains after Q1 PAT turns positive to Rs 1 cr

Granules India CFO Dr. Kandiraju Venkata Sitaram Rao resigns

Granules India CFO Dr. Kandiraju Venkata Sitaram Rao resigns

Supreme Court declines Lalu Prasad Yadav's plea to stay Land-for-Jobs trial

Supreme Court declines Lalu Prasad Yadav's plea to stay Land-for-Jobs trial

Atul Q1 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 128 cr

Atul Q1 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 128 cr

Clean Science & Technology Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Clean Science & Technology Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon