Supreme Court declines Lalu Prasad Yadav's plea to stay Land-for-Jobs trial

Yadav had approached the Apex Court challenging the Delhi High Courts earlier order that rejected his plea to halt the trial. He argued that the First Information Report (FIR) against him was filed without the necessary sanction under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
However, a bench comprising Justices M. M. Sundresh and N. Kotiswar Singh observed that the issue did not warrant Supreme Court intervention and should instead be addressed by the Delhi High Court. The High Court had previously permitted Yadav to raise his objections before the trial court but refused to stall the proceedings.
With the top court stepping aside, the trial in the land-for-jobs case will proceed as scheduled in the lower court.
