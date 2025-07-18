Friday, July 18, 2025 | 03:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Supreme Court declines Lalu Prasad Yadav's plea to stay Land-for-Jobs trial

Supreme Court declines Lalu Prasad Yadav's plea to stay Land-for-Jobs trial

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Friday (18 July 2025) declined to entertain a petition by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav seeking a stay on trial court proceedings in the land-for-jobs case.

Yadav had approached the Apex Court challenging the Delhi High Courts earlier order that rejected his plea to halt the trial. He argued that the First Information Report (FIR) against him was filed without the necessary sanction under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

However, a bench comprising Justices M. M. Sundresh and N. Kotiswar Singh observed that the issue did not warrant Supreme Court intervention and should instead be addressed by the Delhi High Court. The High Court had previously permitted Yadav to raise his objections before the trial court but refused to stall the proceedings.

 

With the top court stepping aside, the trial in the land-for-jobs case will proceed as scheduled in the lower court.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

