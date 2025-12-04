Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hitachi Energy India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd, Biocon Ltd and Ola Electric Mobility Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 December 2025.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd lost 7.66% to Rs 20163.45 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8192 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5442 shares in the past one month.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd tumbled 6.15% to Rs 4979.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76350 shares in the past one month.

 

Wockhardt Ltd crashed 5.81% to Rs 1333. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Biocon Ltd corrected 5.58% to Rs 387.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 36.12. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Brigade Ent acquires 4 acre land parcel in Hyderabad auction

Lupin inks exclusive U.S. licensing deal with Valorum Biologics for biosimilar Armlupeg

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at India Cements Ltd counter

Transformers and Rectifiers bags Rs 53-cr order from Power Grid Corporation

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

