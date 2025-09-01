Monday, September 01, 2025 | 08:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BEML bags Rs 80-cr supply order from Indian Railways

BEML bags Rs 80-cr supply order from Indian Railways

Image

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

BEML said it has received an order valuing more than Rs 80 crore from the from Indian Railways for supply of Utility Track Vehicles.

BEML is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 30 June 2025, the Government of India held a 53.86% stake in BEML.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.97% to Rs 287.55 crore while revenue from operations rose 9.17% to Rs 1,652.53 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Shares of BEML rose 0.24% to settle at Rs 3,845.55 on the BSE.

 

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 8:19 AM IST

