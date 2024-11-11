BEML consolidated net profit declines 1.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.21% to Rs 859.84 croreNet profit of BEML declined 1.47% to Rs 51.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 51.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.21% to Rs 859.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 916.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales859.84916.79 -6 OPM %8.496.44 -PBDT72.0657.93 24 PBT54.7542.18 30 NP51.0351.79 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content