BEML wins order of Rs 866 cr from Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai

BEML wins order of Rs 866 cr from Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai

Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

BEML has been awarded a contract for the design, manufacturing, and commissioning of two high-speed trainsets, each comprising 8 cars by Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai. The price of each car is Rs 27.86 crore and the total contract value is Rs 866.87 crore which includes design cost, one-time development cost, non-recurring charges, one-time cost towards Jigs, fixtures, tooling and testing facilities, which will be utilised for all future High-Speed projects in India. This project marks a significant milestone in India's high-speed rail journey and will see the first indigenously designed and manufactured trainsets with a test speed of 280 kmph.

 

The trainsets will be built at BEML's Bengaluru rail coach complex and are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026. Featuring a fully air-conditioned, Chair Car configuration, the trains will offer modern passenger amenities such as reclining and rotatable seats, special provisions for passengers with restricted mobility, and onboard infotainment systems.

This contract further strengthens BEML's position as a leader in rolling stock manufacturing and reaffirms its commitment to India's vision of a faster, more efficient rail network.

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

