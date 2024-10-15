Business Standard
Bandhan Bank allots 200 equity shares under ESOP

Bandhan Bank allots 200 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Bandhan Bank has allotted 200 equity shares under ESOP on 14 October 2024. Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs. 16,10,97,11,250/- comprising of 1,61,09,71,125 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up to Rs. 16,10,97,13,250/- comprising of 1,61,09,71,325 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paidup.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

