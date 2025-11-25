Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 04:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Benares Hotels CEO Vishal Singh resigns

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Benares Hotels (BHL) announced the resignation of Vishal Singh from the position of chief executive officer (CEO), effective from 25 November 2025, to pursue a professional career elsewhere.

Benares Hotels (BHL) is a listed public limited company incorporated in 1971. The company operates its hotels, viz. Taj Ganges and Taj Nadesar Palace in Varanasi and Ginger, Gondia in Maharashtra. The company became a subsidiary of The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) in 2011.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 15.6% to Rs 6.08 crore on a 2.3% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 23.90 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

 

Shares of Benares Hotels shed 0.01% to close at Rs 9,310 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

