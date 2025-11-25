Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oriental Rail Infra gains after arm bags Rs 3-cr order from Southern Railway

Oriental Rail Infra gains after arm bags Rs 3-cr order from Southern Railway

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Oriental Rail Infrastructure rose 1.89% to Rs 156.05 after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Oriental Foundry, has secured an order worth Rs 2.93 crore from Southern Railway, a division of Indian Railways.

According to the companys exchange filing, the contract involves the manufacture and supply of 826 units of Coupler Body with Shank Wear Plate. The order is valued at Rs 2,93,86,602, with payment terms specifying 95% release against the inspection certificate and the remaining 5% payable upon receipt, inspection and acceptance of the goods by the consignee.

The company further clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter-group members have any interest in the awarding authority, and therefore the transaction does not fall under related-party dealings as per regulatory guidelines.

 

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several diversified railway products and items for Indian Railways and other related industries. Its products include seat & berths, recorn, compreg board & articles thereof, furniture & parts, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin & hardener, silicon foam, etc.

The firm reported a 2% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.67 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 10.46 crore recorded in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations fell 28.33% YoY to Rs 133.39 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

