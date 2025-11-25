Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GBP/USD carves out steady gains ahead of UK budget

GBP/USD carves out steady gains ahead of UK budget

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
British Pound is edging higher today, adding to recent gains though overall mood remains volatile ahead of the UK budget. GBP/USD pair is currently quoting at 1.3124, up 0.12% on the day. Pound is currently at a one-week high. GBP/INR is quoting 117.14, up 0.28% on the day. Pound has carved out some gains this week after falling to around two-week low against the US dollar but is looking shaky as the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has reportedly downgraded its forecasts for economic growth until 2029.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

