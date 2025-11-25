Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITI Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

ITI Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd and Acutaas Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 November 2025.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd and Acutaas Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 November 2025.

ITI Ltd lost 4.45% to Rs 311.1 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd crashed 4.39% to Rs 2617.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7981 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18212 shares in the past one month.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd tumbled 4.39% to Rs 34944.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 265 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 230 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Multi-account support on WhatsApp (Image: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp reportedly brings multi-account support to iOS after Android debut

Stock Market Live Update Today, November 25

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty below 25,900; SMIDs shine; IT, media drag

ICC T20 WC 2026 schedule announcement live updates

ICC T20 World Cup schedule announcement LIVE UPDATES: Match details to be revealed after 6:30 PM

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 4

SA declare 260/5, set India a mammoth 549-run target in Guwahati Test

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

DGCA issues new guidelines to manage pilot and cabin crew fatigue

V I P Industries Ltd corrected 4.36% to Rs 354.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9467 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63983 shares in the past one month.

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd slipped 4.28% to Rs 1794.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27683 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21042 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GBP/USD carves out steady gains ahead of UK budget

GBP/USD carves out steady gains ahead of UK budget

Spandana Sphoorty gains on appointing Venkatesh Krishnan as MD & CEO

Spandana Sphoorty gains on appointing Venkatesh Krishnan as MD & CEO

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Transformers & Rectifiers jumps on bagging Rs 390-cr GETCO order

Transformers & Rectifiers jumps on bagging Rs 390-cr GETCO order

Volumes spurt at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon