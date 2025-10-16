Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Benares Hotels standalone net profit declines 15.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.33% to Rs 23.90 crore

Net profit of Benares Hotels declined 15.56% to Rs 6.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.33% to Rs 23.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales23.9024.47 -2 OPM %34.5241.15 -PBDT9.7711.21 -13 PBT8.269.68 -15 NP6.087.20 -16

