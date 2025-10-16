Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEI Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KEI Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup, KIOCL Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd and Anant Raj Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 October 2025.

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup, KIOCL Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd and Anant Raj Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 October 2025.

KEI Industries Ltd lost 6.41% to Rs 4139.9 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 71917 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8381 shares in the past one month.

 

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 4.46% to Rs 106.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8569 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2271 shares in the past one month.

KIOCL Ltd tumbled 4.42% to Rs 457.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17978 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Indian Overseas Bank Q2 result: Profit surges 61% to record ₹1,259 cr

Stock Market LIVE, Oct 16, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 980 pts; Nifty above 25,600; auto, bank, realty lead

pharma, drugs, medicine

Graph AI raises $3 mn from Bessemer to target $8 bn drug safety market

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

EPFO revises PF withdrawal rule: 75% after job loss, rest after 12 months

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at SCO Summit

Our cooperation in line with India's national interest, says Russian envoy

Netweb Technologies India Ltd fell 3.88% to Rs 3772. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 97787 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Anant Raj Ltd plummeted 3.73% to Rs 637.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tokyo Plast hardens on strong Q2 earnings

Tokyo Plast hardens on strong Q2 earnings

Volumes jump at Craftsman Automation Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Craftsman Automation Ltd counter

Hubtown update on its 25 Downtown project at Mahalaxmi, Mumbai

Hubtown update on its 25 Downtown project at Mahalaxmi, Mumbai

Master Trust Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Master Trust Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

BLS International rallies after winning 3-year MEA contract for visa centres in China

BLS International rallies after winning 3-year MEA contract for visa centres in China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon