Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IOB Q2 PAT jumps 58% YoY to Rs 1,226 cr

IOB Q2 PAT jumps 58% YoY to Rs 1,226 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) reported 57.80% rise in net profit to Rs 1,226.42 crore on 8.60% increase in total income to Rs 9,214.24 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Operating profit stood at Rs 2,400.03 crore in Q2 FY26, marking a 12.77% increase over Rs 2,128.22 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Profit before tax surged 75.94% year-on-year to Rs 1,727.58 crore, compared to Rs 982.32 crore in Q2 FY25.

Net Interest Income (NII) jumped 20.53% to Rs 3,059 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 2,538 crore reported in Q2 FY25. Net interest margin (NIM) stood to 3.21% in Q2 FY26 as compared to 3.08% registered in the same period a year ago.

 

IOBs total business increased by Rs 76,233 crore to Rs 6,17,034 crore as of 30 September 2025, registering a 14.10% growth compared to Rs 5,40,801 crore a year earlier.

Total Deposits increased by Rs 28,414 crores to Rs 3,39,066 crore as on 30 September 2025, as compared to Rs 3,10,652 crore as on 30 September 2024, registering growth of 9.15 % on YoY basis.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, Oct 16, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 750 pts; Nifty tests 25,600; FMCG, realty lead; Eternal down 2% post Q2

mutual fund

Cash holdings of mutual funds dip in Sep amid decline in fresh inflows

nifty, nifty50

Nomura maintains Nifty target at 26,140; adds Prestige, Swiggy & Titan

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Indian Overseas Bank Q2 result: Profit surges 61% to record ₹1,259 cr

pharma, drugs, medicine

Graph AI raises $3 mn from Bessemer to target $8 bn drug safety market

Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) deposits grew by Rs 5,531 crore to Rs 1,37,387 crore from Rs 1,31,856 crore in Q2 FY25, reflecting a growth of 4.19%. However, the CASA ratio declined to 40.52% in Q2 FY26 from 42.44% a year ago.

Gross advances during the quarter stood at Rs 2,77,968 crore, showing a strong growth of 20.78% from Rs 2,30,149 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

During the quarter, Gross non performing assets (NPA) stood at Rs 5,078.27 crore, down 18.73% as against Rs 6,249.07 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

Gross NPA ratio stood at l.83% as on 30 September 2025 as against 2.72% as on 30 September 2024. Net NPA ratio stood at 0.28% as on 30 September 2025 as compared with 0.47% as on 30 September 2024.

The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 97.48% as of 30 September 2025, compared to 97.06% in the year-ago quarter.

The Basel III Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) improved by 49 basis points to 17.94% as of 30 September 2025. This comprised a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 15.53% and a Tier II Capital ratio of 2.41%.

Indian Overseas Bank is engaged in the business of banking & financial services.

The scrip shed 0.82% to Rs 39.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kajaria Ceramics gains after Q2 PAT climbs 47% YoY to Rs 134 cr

Kajaria Ceramics gains after Q2 PAT climbs 47% YoY to Rs 134 cr

KEI Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KEI Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tokyo Plast hardens on strong Q2 earnings

Tokyo Plast hardens on strong Q2 earnings

Volumes jump at Craftsman Automation Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Craftsman Automation Ltd counter

Hubtown update on its 25 Downtown project at Mahalaxmi, Mumbai

Hubtown update on its 25 Downtown project at Mahalaxmi, Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon