Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 52.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.38% to Rs 35.58 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 54.15% to Rs 36.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.18% to Rs 120.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Benares Hotels rose 52.70% to Rs 11.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.38% to Rs 35.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.35.5827.50120.5693.3344.5240.8442.4138.7416.8111.6353.9937.2915.3610.1548.0931.2811.597.5936.0423.38