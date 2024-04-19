Business Standard
Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 52.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 10:04 PM IST
Sales rise 29.38% to Rs 35.58 crore
Net profit of Benares Hotels rose 52.70% to Rs 11.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.38% to Rs 35.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 54.15% to Rs 36.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.18% to Rs 120.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales35.5827.50 29 120.5693.33 29 OPM %44.5240.84 -42.4138.74 - PBDT16.8111.63 45 53.9937.29 45 PBT15.3610.15 51 48.0931.28 54 NP11.597.59 53 36.0423.38 54
First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:46 PM IST

