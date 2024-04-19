Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 52.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.00% to Rs 564.62 croreNet profit of Elecon Engineering Company rose 52.56% to Rs 103.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.00% to Rs 564.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 424.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 49.71% to Rs 355.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 237.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.66% to Rs 1937.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1529.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
