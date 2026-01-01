Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 04:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Benchmarks end sideways; auto shares surge

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
The key equity barometers ended near the flat line. The Nifty closed near 25,150 mark, trading activity was volatile and range-bound due to lack of major economic triggers, and the expiry of weekly Sensex derivatives contracts. Investors are now shifting focus to the upcoming earnings season.

Auto shares witnessed buying demand for third consecutive trading session on the back of monthly sales announcements.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 32 points or 0.04% to 85,188.60. The Nifty 50 index gained 16.95 points or 0.06% to 26,146.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index climbed 0.27% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.02%.

 

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,211 shares rose and 1,952 shares fell. A total of 171 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index jumped 1.03% to 28,480.55. The index rallied 3.22% for the three consecutive trading sessions.

Ashok Leyland (up 3.35%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.43%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 2.2%), TVS Motor Company (up 2%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.38%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.2%), Tube Investments of India (up 0.91%), Eicher Motors (up 0.45%), Bosch (up 0.35%) and Exide Industries (up 0.25%) surged.

Monthly Auto Sales:

Tata Motors (formerly TML Commercial Vehicles) added 2.78% after the companys total sales commercial vehicle (CV) jumped 25% to 42,508 units in December 2025 compared with 33,875 units sold in December 2024.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) rose 1.40% after the company reported 25% increase in total auto sales for December 2025, selling 86,090 vehicles during the period under review as against 68,814 vehicles sold in December 2024.

Ashok Leyland rallied 3.13% after the company reported a 27% increase in total commercial vehicle sales to 21,533 units in December 2025, up from 16,957 units sold in December 2024.

Maruti Suzuki India rose 0.15%. The company reported total sales of 2,17,854 units in December 2025, marking a 22.21% increase compared to 1,78,248 units sold in the same month last year.

Eicher Motors added 0.45%. The companys unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), reported a 24.7% year-on-year jump in commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 10,384 units in December 2025.

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) surged 8.36% after the company reported a net turnover of Rs 446.59 crore for December 2025, marking a 22.44% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 364.74 crore recorded in December 2024.

Escorts Kubota gained 2.71% after the companys agri-machinery business division sold 7,577 tractors in December 2025, registering a growth of 38.5% compared with 5,472 tractors sold in December 2024.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Dr Reddys Laboratories declined 1.47%. The company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dr. Reddys Laboratories SA, Switzerland, has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the USFDA for its Biologics License Application (BLA) for AVT03 (denosumab).

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) shed 0.23%. The company along with its joint venture, has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 719 crore.

Blue Dart Express gained 2.81% after tax authorities largely dropped a Rs 420.78 crore GST demand on its subsidiary Blue Dart Aviation.

Dev Information Technology (IT) jumped 4.88% after the company secured a noteworthy order worth Rs 1.90 crore from the Directorate of Food and Civil Supplies, an undertaking of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Gujarat.

KEC International rose 0.44%. The company announced that it has secured new orders totalling Rs 1,050 crore across its various business verticals.

Global Markets:

Major markets in the US, Europe and Asia will remain shut today on account of the New Years Day holiday.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 pulled back on Wednesday, though the index still closed out a bumper year.

The broad market S&P 500 dipped 0.74% and closed at 6,845.50, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.76% and ended at 23,241.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 303.77 points, or 0.63%, and settled at 48,063.29.

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 3:59 PM IST

