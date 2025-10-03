Friday, October 03, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IMD says southwest monsoon further withdraws, seasonal rainfall was 108% of LPA this season

IMD says southwest monsoon further withdraws, seasonal rainfall was 108% of LPA this season

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
India Meteorological Department or IMD has stated that the southwest monsoon further withdrawn from some more parts of Gujarat, entire Rajasthan, some more parts of Madhya Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh and entire Western Himalayan Region (Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand) on 26thSeptember, 2025. The line of withdrawal of southwest monsoon passed through 20N/69E, Veraval, Bharuch, Ujjain, Jhansi, Shahjahanpur and 30N/81E on 26th September. Seasonal Monsoon Rainfall trends show that rainfall over the country as a whole during the 2025 southwest monsoon season (June- September) was 108% of its long period average (LPA). Seasonal rainfall over Northwest India, Central India, South Peninsula, and Northeast India were 127%, 115%, 110% and 80% of the respective LPA. Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole was 109% of LPA in June, 105% in both July and August, and 115% of LPA in September.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services approves raising up to Rs 60 cr via convertible warrants

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services approves raising up to Rs 60 cr via convertible warrants

Adani Ports handled port cargo volumes grow 11% in Sep'25

Adani Ports handled port cargo volumes grow 11% in Sep'25

V2 Retail hits record high after revenue soars 86% YoY to Rs 705 cr in Q2 FY26

V2 Retail hits record high after revenue soars 86% YoY to Rs 705 cr in Q2 FY26

BSE SME Telge Projects constructs a modest listing

BSE SME Telge Projects constructs a modest listing

KIOCL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

KIOCL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon