Benchmarks trade sideways; media shares jump

Media shares rallied after declining in the past trading session.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 5.58 points or 0.01% to 81,430.73. The Nifty 50 index fell 5.90 points or 0.02% to 24,971.30.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.15% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.37%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,307 shares rose and 1,329 shares fell. A total of 237 shares were unchanged.
The Nifty Media index jumped 1.45% to 35,917.90. The index declined 0.64% in the past trading session.
D B Corp (up 3.14%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 2.58%), Tips Music (up 1.81%), PVR Inox (up 1.43%), Sun TV Network (up 1.24%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.88%), Dish TV India (up 0.74%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.61%) and Nazara Technologies (up 0.01%).
Stocks in Spotlight:
Adani Power rose 2.41% after the company announced that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from MP Power Management Company (MPPMCL) for an additional 800 MW capacity under the 'greenshoe option.
Jupiter Wagons surged 5.31% after its material subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory, secured a significant order from the Ministry of Railways.
