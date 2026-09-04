Benchmarks turn rangebound; European markets trade flat

The benchmark indices traded in a rangebound manner in afternoon trade. The Nifty managed to hold above the 23,900 level. Financials, banks and metal stocks traded in the green while consumer durables, healthcare and pharma shares edged lower.

At 13:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 536.05 points or 0.70% to 76,688.91. The Nifty 50 index added 64.50 points or 0.27% to 23,937.95.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.04% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.25%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,384 shares rose and 1,851 shares fell. A total of 249 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers:

SBI Life (up 2.77%), HDFC Life (up 1.85%), Reliance Industries (up 1.84%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.51%) and HDFC Bank (up 1.32%) were the top gainers.

Maruti Suzuki (down 1.38%), HCL Tech (down 1.30%), Eicher Motors (down 1.20%), Bharti Airtel (down 0.88%) and Titan Company (down 0.74%) were the top losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure added 2.15%. The company stated that it has received a work order from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a one-year engagement as user-fee collection agency at the Chillakallu Toll Plaza on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada section of NH-65 in the state of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Shanthi Gears rallied 7.52%. The companys board approved the appointment of Sai Krishna Alluri as chief financial officer (CFO), effective 3 September 2026.

Cipla fell 1.20%. The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Invagen Pharmaceuticals has entered into a strategic partnership with Qilu Pharmaceutical Co. for the exclusive licensing and supply of QL2107, a biosimilar to Keytruda (pembrolizumab), for United States.

Global Market:

European markets traded near the flat line while Asian stocks traded mostly higher on Friday, following a strong rally on Wall Street as US Treasury yields eased and expectations of a September Federal Reserve rate hike moderated.

Chinese artificial intelligence stocks rose on Friday after OpenAI launched its latest model, GPT-6 Astra, which investors viewed as a positive read-through for the country's AI developers. MiniMax gained 6.5%, Baidu 4.6%, Kuaishou Technology 4.2%, JD.com 4.1% and Xiaomi 3.9%, while Z.AI edged higher. The gains extended a recent rally in Chinese AI stocks as investors assessed the commercial potential of faster advances in large language models and more autonomous AI-agent services.

US equities rallied sharply on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 1.18% to 53,686.11, the S&P 500 gaining 1.06% to 7,747.71 and the Nasdaq Composite advancing 1.40% to 26,584.06. Technology stocks led the gains, with Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Nvidia among the major advancers. Snowflake surged 16.6% after its results, lifting the broader software segment.

Market sentiment improved after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he would support keeping the federal funds rate unchanged if upcoming data confirms that inflationary pressures are easing. Following his comments, the probability of a September rate hike fell to around 50% from 63.2% on Wednesday, according to CME FedWatch. The US 10-year Treasury yield also retreated for a second consecutive session.

Attention has now shifted to the US nonfarm payrolls report due later on Friday. The data could influence expectations for the Fed's September 15-16 policy meeting.

Oil prices remain a key risk for global markets. Brent crude was around $95.7 a barrel on Friday and is headed for a weekly gain of about 7%, as continued US-Iran tensions raised concerns over disruptions to energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

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