Bengal Steel Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.12 crore
Net profit of Bengal Steel Industries remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.120.12 0 OPM %41.6733.33 -PBDT0.050.04 25 PBT0.050.04 25 NP0.040.04 0
First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

