Zydus Life gains as Q1 PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 1,420 cr

Zydus Lifesciences advanced 2.25% to 1,308.30 after the pharma company's consolidated net profit surged 30.64% to Rs 1,419.9 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 1,086.9 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 20.77% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6,207.5 crore in the quareter ended 30 June 2024. Profit before tax was at Rs 1,899.7 crore in Q1 FY25, up 42.92% from Rs 1,329.2 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp EBITDA stood at Rs 2,084 crore, registering the growth of 38.4% as compared to Rs 1,505.3 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 33.6% in Q1 FY25 as against 29.3% in Q1 FY24.

Research & Development (R&D) investments for the quarter stood at Rs 392.5 crore in Q1 FY25, up 21.17% from Rs 323.9 crore posted in Q1 FY24, which represented 6.3% of revenues. Additionally, organic capital expenditures (Capex) rose 36.81% YoY to Rs 301.4 in Q4 FY25.

In terms of segment revenue, Formulations business grew by 12% YoY to Rs 1,375.8 crore. The business accounted for 23% of consolidated revenues. Branded formulations business grew faster than the market with 13% YoY growth. Outpaced the market growth both in chronic and acute segments.

Revenue from US Formulation business stood at Rs 3,092.9 crore in Q1 FY25, up 26% YoY. The business accounted for 51% of consolidated revenues. In constant currency terms, the business registered revenues of $ 371 million. Growth during the quarter was driven by new product launches and volume expansion in the base portfolio.

Consumer Wellness generated Rs 836.6 crore in revenue, registering a 21% YoY growth. This segment accounted for 14% of the companys consolidated revenues. The growth was broad-based and primarily attributed to a 17% rise in volume.

Revenue from International Markets formulations business stood at Rs 530.9 crore, up 9% YoY. The business accounted for 9% of consolidated revenues. Demand scenario remained strong across key markets during the quarter.

The API business generated revenue of Rs 141.5 crore, up 2% YoY. This segment contributed 2% to the companys consolidated revenues.

Alliances and Others segment contributed Rs 68.8 crore in revenue, marking a growth of 38% YoY. The business accounted for 1% of consolidated revenues.

During the quarter, the company filed 5 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) and received approval for 6 ANDAs, including 2 tentative approvals.

Sharvil Patel, managing director, Zydus Lifesciences, said, Sustained growth momentum across our businesses along with enhanced profitability drove our strong Q1 performance. Execution success of our differentiated pipeline in the US and outperformance of our India Geography business were particularly noteworthy. With a focus on quality excellence, we will continue to align our processes and strengthen compliance. We are on course to achieve our growth aspirations for FY25 and are committed to investing in sustainable growth initiatives and innovative solutions for the future.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

