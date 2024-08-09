Sky Gold consolidated net profit rises 98.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 92.45% to Rs 723.03 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Sky Gold rose 98.97% to Rs 21.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 92.45% to Rs 723.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 375.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.723.03375.705.154.9630.5115.2928.4514.2621.2310.67