Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sky Gold consolidated net profit rises 98.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 92.45% to Rs 723.03 crore
Net profit of Sky Gold rose 98.97% to Rs 21.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 92.45% to Rs 723.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 375.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales723.03375.70 92 OPM %5.154.96 -PBDT30.5115.29 100 PBT28.4514.26 100 NP21.2310.67 99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Parliament session highlights: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

Need enabling framework to help cos issue ESG bonds locally: RBI official

LIVE news: Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG examination

Committed to conducting elections in J&K at earliest: CEC Rajiv Kumar

India Cements posts consolidated net profit of Rs 58.5 crore in Q1

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon