GMM Pfaudler consolidated net profit declines 51.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.19% to Rs 794.55 croreNet profit of GMM Pfaudler declined 51.98% to Rs 11.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.19% to Rs 794.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 785.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales794.55785.20 1 OPM %12.7111.27 -PBDT67.3673.57 -8 PBT31.6138.43 -18 NP11.1523.22 -52
