Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Constronics Infra standalone net profit rises 12100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Constronics Infra standalone net profit rises 12100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 19628.57% to Rs 13.81 crore

Net profit of Constronics Infra rose 12100.00% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19628.57% to Rs 13.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.810.07 19629 OPM %8.6228.57 -PBDT1.240.02 6100 PBT1.220.01 12100 NP1.220.01 12100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals muted start for India markets; Asian markets gain

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

LIVE news: Army, Police launch joint operation in J&K's Baramulla after terrorists' activity

Vedanta

Vedanta Q2 preview: Here's what to expect from mining major in Sept quarter

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Playing 11, live match time and streaming

South Africa vs India 1st T20I

South Africa vs India 1st T20I Playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon