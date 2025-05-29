Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.22% to Rs 122.62 croreNet loss of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.22% to Rs 122.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 111.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.93% to Rs 13.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.05% to Rs 440.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 407.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales122.62111.25 10 440.47407.65 8 OPM %4.9512.66 -8.3910.53 - PBDT5.8413.41 -56 39.1137.90 3 PBT2.2510.56 -79 25.2526.92 -6 NP-0.887.22 PL 13.8618.22 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content