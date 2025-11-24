Monday, November 24, 2025 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Embassy Developments to expand North Bengaluru portfolio with new residential launches worth 10,300 crore

Image

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Embassy Developments said that it will launch six new residential projects valued at nearly Rs 10,300 crore in North Bengaluru, reinforcing its strong growth trajectory for FY26.

Among the upcoming launches are two premium RERA-approved residential developments, Embassy Greenshore and Embassy Verde Phase II, within the integrated township of Embassy Springs.

Embassy Greenshore will offer a differentiated collection of over 800 apartments across 2, 3, and 4 BHK configurations.

Another key launch planned for FY26 is a new residential development in Hebbal. Located adjacent to Embassy Lake Terraces, this 10-acre development will comprise of more than 600 premium residences in 3 BHK (medium and large) and 4 BHK formats for buyers preferring more space-efficient residences.

 

In addition to the expansive North Bengaluru footprint, the company will also unveil two projects including an invite-only villa community and a premium villa project, together covering 116 acres, planned for launch this year.

Together, these projects represent approximately 5.6 million square feet of development potential in North Bengaluru, across premium apartments and villas.

The company also recorded a complete sell-out of Embassy Paradiso, its luxury plotted development within Embassy Springs, with pre-sales of approximately Rs 204 crore.

Aditya Virwani, managing director, Embassy Developments, said: With RERA approval for two of our projects, we have entered an exciting phase of growth and are confident of achieving our pre-sales target of approximately Rs 5,000 crore for FY26.

Bengalurus premium housing market is evolving rapidly, driven by changing lifestyle preferences, a growing demand for integrated communities, and a focus on well-designed homes. The investment hotbed of North Bengaluru continues to be one of our most strategic markets, reflecting the aspirations of Indias new generation of homeowners."

Embassy Developments is one of Indias leading real estate developers, specializing in the construction and development of residential, commercial, and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) projects across Indian cities. With a strategic focus on Bengaluru, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and the National Capital Region (NCR), the company also has a presence in Chennai, Jodhpur, Vadodara, Vizag, and Indore.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 153.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 34.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 493.11 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

The scrip fell 2.22% to currently trade at Rs 77.44 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

