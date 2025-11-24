Monday, November 24, 2025 | 01:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Varroc Engineering wins a major order with an EV OEM

Varroc Engineering wins a major order with an EV OEM

Image

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

To supply high voltage electronics for e-powertrain components

Varroc Engineering announced a major new business win with an electric vehicle (EV) OEM. The partnership involves the supply of critical High Voltage electronics for e-powertrain components, marking a significant milestone in Varroc's continued expansion into the electric mobility segment and underscores its position as a trusted partner for advanced technology solutions globally.

Under the agreement, Varroc will deliver comprehensive High Voltage Electronics for a range of high-performance e-powertrain components, including power electronics unit, inverters, onboard chargers, battery management systems (BMS), and DC-DC converters. These components will be supplied from Varroc's established manufacturing facility in Romania, ensuring high-quality production and timely delivery aligned with global standards. The delivery will span over 8 years, and the peak annual capacity based on the volume forecasted which Varroc have to put up will be Rs 800 crore.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AVG Logistics slides after CFO Himanshu Sharma resigns

AVG Logistics slides after CFO Himanshu Sharma resigns

Embassy Developments to expand North Bengaluru portfolio with new residential launches worth 10,300 crore

Embassy Developments to expand North Bengaluru portfolio with new residential launches worth 10,300 crore

Karnataka Bank jumps as Cupid chief buys stake

Karnataka Bank jumps as Cupid chief buys stake

Euro speculative net longs edge higher

Euro speculative net longs edge higher

Excelsoft Technologies IPO concludes with 43.19 times oversubscription

Excelsoft Technologies IPO concludes with 43.19 times oversubscription

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon