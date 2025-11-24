Monday, November 24, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AVG Logistics slides after CFO Himanshu Sharma resigns

AVG Logistics slides after CFO Himanshu Sharma resigns

Image

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

AVG Logistics fell 1.20% to Rs 198.20 after the company announced the resignation of Himanshu Sharma from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective 21 November 2025 due to overseas growth opportunity.

AVG Logistics is engaged in the transportation of goods, warehousing services, and other related logistics activities, along with carrying out trading operations.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 5.6% to Rs 5.08 crore on a 3.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 143.03 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Embassy Developments to expand North Bengaluru portfolio with new residential launches worth 10,300 crore

Embassy Developments to expand North Bengaluru portfolio with new residential launches worth 10,300 crore

Karnataka Bank jumps as Cupid chief buys stake

Karnataka Bank jumps as Cupid chief buys stake

Euro speculative net longs edge higher

Euro speculative net longs edge higher

Excelsoft Technologies IPO concludes with 43.19 times oversubscription

Excelsoft Technologies IPO concludes with 43.19 times oversubscription

Dilip Buildcon gains after emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 5,000-cr project

Dilip Buildcon gains after emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 5,000-cr project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon