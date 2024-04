From CRISIL

Tata Power Company announced that CRISIL has upgraded the long term rating on bank loan and debt facilities of the company from CRISIL AA; Positive to CRISIL AA+; Stable and has reaffirmed its CRISIL A1+ rating on the company's commercial paper programme and short term facilities.