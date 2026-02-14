Aartech Solonics standalone net profit declines 65.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.72% to Rs 7.38 crore

Net profit of Aartech Solonics declined 65.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 22.72% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.389.5531.309.632.531.512.431.410.631.80

