Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit declines 86.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.62% to Rs 4.83 crore

Net profit of Priti Mercantile Company declined 86.28% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.62% to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4.834.8639.5498.351.034.761.014.740.523.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News