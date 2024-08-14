Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.75% to Rs 5.55 crore

Net Loss of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.75% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.556.514.14-15.670.15-1.21-0.82-2.07-0.05-2.10