Panache Digilife reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.42 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 97.32% to Rs 11.76 croreNet profit of Panache Digilife reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 97.32% to Rs 11.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.765.96 97 OPM %8.671.01 -PBDT0.240.16 50 PBT0-0.06 100 NP0.42-0.08 LP
