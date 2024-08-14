Landmark Cars consolidated net profit declines 54.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.89% to Rs 831.98 crore

Net profit of Landmark Cars declined 54.77% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.89% to Rs 831.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 693.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.831.98693.985.836.3934.3035.655.3412.253.187.03