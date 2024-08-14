Univastu India consolidated net profit rises 48.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.82% to Rs 28.07 crore

Net profit of Univastu India rose 48.00% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.82% to Rs 28.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.28.0726.7815.1411.053.341.913.061.681.481.00