Univastu India consolidated net profit rises 48.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.82% to Rs 28.07 croreNet profit of Univastu India rose 48.00% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.82% to Rs 28.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales28.0726.78 5 OPM %15.1411.05 -PBDT3.341.91 75 PBT3.061.68 82 NP1.481.00 48
