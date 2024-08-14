Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services consolidated net profit rises 59.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.07% to Rs 211.78 croreNet profit of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services rose 59.56% to Rs 30.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 37.07% to Rs 211.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 154.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales211.78154.51 37 OPM %25.3426.80 -PBDT54.4036.24 50 PBT42.9629.37 46 NP30.3819.04 60
